Comparing PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) and Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY)

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) and Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

PDF Solutions has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafly has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PDF Solutions and Leafly’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDF Solutions $111.06 million 10.34 -$21.49 million ($0.29) -105.97 Leafly $43.04 million 0.70 -$5.70 million $0.06 12.47

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Leafly has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PDF Solutions. PDF Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leafly, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

70.0% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of Leafly shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Leafly shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PDF Solutions and Leafly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDF Solutions -7.91% -4.59% -3.63% Leafly 12.03% N/A -35.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PDF Solutions and Leafly, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDF Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Leafly 0 1 2 0 2.67

PDF Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $34.67, indicating a potential upside of 12.81%. Leafly has a consensus price target of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 545.91%. Given Leafly’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Leafly is more favorable than PDF Solutions.

Summary

Leafly beats PDF Solutions on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc. provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle. It also provides design-for-inspection (DFI) Systems, such as DFI on-chip instruments; eProbe non-contactless E-beam tool; and Characterization Vehicle (CV) system, which includes CV test chips and pdFasTest electrical testers, as well as Exensio characterization software, designed to analyze the measurements collected from DFI on-chip instruments using the eProbe tool. In addition, the company offers Cimetrix software products that enables equipment manufacturers to provide industry standard interfaces on their products; and software-as-a-service, software related services, and characterization services. It sells its technologies and services through direct sales force, service teams, and strategic alliances to integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, foundries, equipment manufacturers, electronics manufacturing suppliers, original device manufacturers, out-sourced semiconductor assembly and test, and system houses. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

