Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Gap Down to $2.82

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.82, but opened at $2.71. Compass shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 1,393 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COMP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Compass from $4.20 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Compass from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Compass in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.75 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.03.

Compass Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44.

About Compass

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

Further Reading

