Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,900 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the November 15th total of 108,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Compass Therapeutics news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,421,873 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,651.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Compass Therapeutics news, COO Vered Bisker-Leib sold 14,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $62,552.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,069,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,237.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,421,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,651.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 427,000 shares of company stock worth $1,347,670 in the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $69,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 81.9% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 23,789 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 58.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 878,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 433.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 872,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 709,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Compass Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

Several research firms have weighed in on CMPX. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of CMPX stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $4.49. The company had a trading volume of 285,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,670. The firm has a market cap of $566.60 million, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.13. Compass Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.07.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Compass Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.