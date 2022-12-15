CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Donald G. Basile Sells 227,063 Shares

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 227,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $1,094,443.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,003,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,297,154.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CompoSecure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMPO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.98. 305,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,468. The company has a market cap of $380.20 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.50. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $103.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.39 million. CompoSecure had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompoSecure

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleichroeder LP lifted its stake in CompoSecure by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,933,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,696,000 after purchasing an additional 566,355 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 7.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,420,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 92,560 shares during the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 0.4% during the third quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 904,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the first quarter valued at $1,548,000. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

About CompoSecure

(Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.