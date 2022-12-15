CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Sells $64,938.16 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 13,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $64,938.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,266,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,819,504.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CompoSecure Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPO opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $103.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.39 million. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 10.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CompoSecure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Tikvah Management LLC grew its position in shares of CompoSecure by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 904,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP lifted its stake in CompoSecure by 23.9% in the third quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,933,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,696,000 after acquiring an additional 566,355 shares during the period. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

