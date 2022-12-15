Compound Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $17.39 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 15th. Compound has a market capitalization of $290.73 million and $17.39 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $40.01 or 0.00229473 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00121669 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00054822 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00040854 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000328 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 39.69863196 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 315 active market(s) with $19,558,642.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.