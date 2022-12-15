Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Insider Erica Schultz Sells 9,421 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) insider Erica Schultz sold 9,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $235,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,732 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Confluent Stock Down 3.5 %

CFLT stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,943,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,448. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.06. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $81.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.70.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). The company had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.39 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

