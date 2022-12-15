Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Down to $23.78

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.78, but opened at $22.76. Confluent shares last traded at $23.61, with a volume of 2,831 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.36.

Confluent Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.39 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.60% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $4,875,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $4,875,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $189,858.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 338,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,805,043.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 804,202 shares of company stock worth $17,917,170. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Confluent by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,971,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,212 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,700 shares during the period. Growth Interface Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $58,220,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Confluent by 461.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,107 shares in the last quarter. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Stories

