Conflux (CFX) Trading 2.2% Lower This Week

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $55.80 million and $3.67 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,424.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.28 or 0.00420561 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021211 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.89 or 0.00854483 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00104761 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.51 or 0.00617003 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00268242 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02649048 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,963,388.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

