Constellation (DAG) Trading Down 0.4% This Week

Constellation (DAG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Over the last week, Constellation has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Constellation has a market capitalization of $102.11 million and $288,054.26 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation coin can currently be bought for $0.0440 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.00506126 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $886.60 or 0.04973130 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,346.24 or 0.29988197 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationnetwork.io. Constellation’s official message board is medium.com/constellationlabs.

Constellation Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees.The Constellation Network is composed of $DAG nodes, state channel nodes, and ‘hybrid’ nodes, which perform consensus for multiple state channels and $DAG. Each state channel can ‘license’ or share its data to accounts, either by granting access rights via payment in $DAG or a throughput allowance for validating data as a node operator (sole state channel node or hybrid). Hybrid nodes allow for direct license exchange via atomic commits from hybrid nodes.$DAG is the financial state channel of the Constellation Network. It allows for seamless exchange and interaction between the various state channels and nodes that make up the Network. $DAG binds the network components together so that they relate to one another.$DAG provides a second functional value as tokenized throughput or bandwidth on the network. At the same time, basic rate-limited functionality will remain free, allowing users to send single transactions for one-off P2P payments. For any serious data processing or data exchanges, more throughput is needed. This is acquired through $DAG micropayments or by contributing resources as a node operator to the network.The DAG token was released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, now migrated to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

