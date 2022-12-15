Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 706,956 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 4,219,265 shares.The stock last traded at $139.73 and had previously closed at $139.78.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.85.

Institutional Trading of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLY. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 101.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417,651 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8,901,808.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,204,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,508,000 after buying an additional 3,204,651 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 101.8% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 15,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 849,011 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $117,135,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6,504.0% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 795,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,358,000 after buying an additional 783,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

