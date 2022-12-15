Contrasting UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) and Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL)

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) and Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.2% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Vivos shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Vivos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares UFP Technologies and Vivos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UFP Technologies 11.46% 10.23% 5.70% Vivos N/A N/A -127.49%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UFP Technologies $206.32 million 4.36 $15.89 million $4.79 24.81 Vivos $10,000.00 1,607.11 -$2.53 million N/A N/A

This table compares UFP Technologies and Vivos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

UFP Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Vivos.

Volatility & Risk

UFP Technologies has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivos has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for UFP Technologies and Vivos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UFP Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A

UFP Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $110.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.42%. Given UFP Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UFP Technologies is more favorable than Vivos.

Summary

UFP Technologies beats Vivos on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc. designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging. The company also provides engineered products and components to customers in the automotive, aerospace and defense, consumer, electronics, and industrial markets, which are applied in military uniform and gear components, automotive interior trim, athletic padding, environmentally protective packaging, air filtration, abrasive nail files, and protective cases and inserts. It markets and sells its products in the United States principally through a direct sales force, as well as independent manufacturer representatives. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

About Vivos

Vivos Inc., a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals. The company was formerly known as Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation and changed its name to Vivos Inc. in December 2017. Vivos Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

