Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Short Interest Update

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,101,300 shares, a growth of 87.7% from the November 15th total of 586,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.6 days.

Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CTSDF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.56. 4,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,369. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $9.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Desjardins cut their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities upgraded Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

