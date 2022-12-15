COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 77.4% from the November 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CICOY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,516. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average is $6.63. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $11.12.

COSCO SHIPPING Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.2022 per share. This represents a yield of 28.73%. This is a boost from COSCO SHIPPING’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of COSCO SHIPPING in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

