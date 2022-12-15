Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Increased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,071 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 104,305 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,064,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $483.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $496.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.84.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.32.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

