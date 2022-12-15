Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Cut by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,466 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.7% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $34,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST opened at $483.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $214.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $496.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.32.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.