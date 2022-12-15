Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $81.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $55.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COUP. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Coupa Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Coupa Software from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. William Blair cut Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.28.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software Price Performance

Shares of COUP stock opened at $78.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $40.29 and a twelve month high of $166.21. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The business had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $534,498.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,274 shares in the company, valued at $16,700,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $534,498.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,274 shares in the company, valued at $16,700,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $133,525.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,992.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,437 shares of company stock worth $1,205,646. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coupa Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 8.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Coupa Software by 2.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.