Cowen Begins Coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Cowen began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on XENE. StockNews.com began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.67.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of XENE opened at $38.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.40. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.39.

Insider Activity at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Gary Patou sold 2,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $70,616.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,261.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,572,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,091,000 after buying an additional 738,892 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,575,000 after buying an additional 1,090,611 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,811,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,480,000 after buying an additional 820,723 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,287,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,574,000 after buying an additional 467,889 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,190,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,950,000 after buying an additional 502,015 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

