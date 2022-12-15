Cox Capital Mgt LLC Increases Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services comprises about 1.7% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FIS traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.06. The stock had a trading volume of 306,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,644,336. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $122.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.24 and its 200 day moving average is $85.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.88%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

