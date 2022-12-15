Creditcoin Price Up 15.8% Over Last Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 15th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $100.22 million and $11.94 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002791 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005751 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001063 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012447 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars.

