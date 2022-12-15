Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) fell 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.53. 27,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,002,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of -225.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.05.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 41,166 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $458,589.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,476,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,446,004.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $601,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,463,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,412,574.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 41,166 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $458,589.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,476,302 shares in the company, valued at $16,446,004.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,218,365 shares of company stock valued at $15,635,777. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 200.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 224,760 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 81.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 28,228 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 135.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 88,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 50,706 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 156,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 24,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 2,965.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 892,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after buying an additional 863,042 shares in the last quarter. 22.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

