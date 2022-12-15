Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,862,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,971,000 after buying an additional 2,932,343 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,456,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,137,000 after buying an additional 1,413,060 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,774,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,836,000 after buying an additional 1,242,559 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,322,000 after buying an additional 718,969 shares during the period. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,318,000 after buying an additional 305,026 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI opened at $56.21 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $63.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.13.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.