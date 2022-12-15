Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 138,552 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 138,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,348,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 10.1% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $99.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.42 and a 200-day moving average of $99.44. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $114.68.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

