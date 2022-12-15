Critical Contrast: Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) and Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI)

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) and Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Vasta Platform and Gravitas Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasta Platform -10.03% 1.25% 0.78% Gravitas Education N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.7% of Vasta Platform shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Gravitas Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.1% of Gravitas Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Vasta Platform has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gravitas Education has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vasta Platform and Gravitas Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasta Platform 0 3 0 0 2.00 Gravitas Education 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vasta Platform currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.48%. Given Vasta Platform’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than Gravitas Education.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vasta Platform and Gravitas Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasta Platform $175.60 million 1.89 -$22.00 million ($0.26) -15.27 Gravitas Education $180.31 million 0.09 $6.79 million $4.60 2.62

Gravitas Education has higher revenue and earnings than Vasta Platform. Vasta Platform is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gravitas Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gravitas Education beats Vasta Platform on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platforms, and other digital services. As of December 31, 2021, it had 4,508 partner schools with 1,335 thousand students. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Gravitas Education

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. provides early childhood education services in the People's Republic of China. It operates play-and-learn centers that offer services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools. The company also operates student care centers; and provides course content, training, support and guidance, and other services to franchisees and licensees. In addition, it develops and sells educational products and services; and distributes merchandise, such as teaching aids, educational toys, at-home educational products, and school uniforms through franchisees and other business partners, as well as directly to a market of families. Further, the company operates Qingtian Youpin, an e-commerce platform for maternity and children's products. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,017 play-and-learn centers and 54 student care centers. The company was formerly known as RYB Education, Inc. and changed its name to Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. in May 2022. Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, China.

