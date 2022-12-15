CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Update

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CSPI stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.10. 3,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,413. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.33. CSP has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

In other news, insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $30,853.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 541,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,986,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSPI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in CSP by 14.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CSP by 100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in CSP by 0.9% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 273,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in CSP during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSP during the third quarter worth $283,000. 24.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised CSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

