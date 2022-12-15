Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Cummins by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $519,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $1,633,844.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,427,036.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cummins news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $1,633,844.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,427,036.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $6.24 on Thursday, reaching $235.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,067. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.86. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $254.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

