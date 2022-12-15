D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Stock Price Up 2.3% After Analyst Upgrade

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.3% on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $108.00. The stock traded as high as $89.57 and last traded at $89.40. Approximately 170,868 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,475,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.40.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $172,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $159,815.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $172,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $159,815.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,937 shares of company stock worth $476,517 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369,033 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,629 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,013,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,286,000 after acquiring an additional 142,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,393,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,253,000 after acquiring an additional 93,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 5.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.73 and its 200-day moving average is $74.51.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 6.05%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

