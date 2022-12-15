Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Cut by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 3.3% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 330.4% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock traded down $5.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $269.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,644. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.87.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

