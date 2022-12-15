Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 14.9% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 22,928.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 258,177 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 94.7% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 95,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,984,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $274.23 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Benchmark lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.15.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

