Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2022

Nexus Investment Management ULC trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHRGet Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 14.9% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 22,928.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 258,177 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 94.7% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 95,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,984,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $274.23 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Benchmark lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.15.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

