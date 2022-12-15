DAO Maker (DAO) Price Down 0.3% This Week

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00004965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $109.41 million and $650,995.30 worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $898.30 or 0.05151455 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.64 or 0.00502596 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,192.81 or 0.29779060 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,282,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars.

