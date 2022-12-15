Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.91.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of DAR stock opened at $62.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.29. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.22). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.