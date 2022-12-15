DARTH Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $730.57 Million (DAH)

DARTH (DAH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. DARTH has a market capitalization of $730.57 million and $20.74 worth of DARTH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DARTH has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One DARTH token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $891.93 or 0.05044278 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00498296 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,220.49 or 0.29524280 BTC.

DARTH Token Profile

DARTH’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. DARTH’s total supply is 3,250,000,000 tokens. The official website for DARTH is darth.finance. DARTH’s official Twitter account is @darth383000?t=k2_zqfk5ai4ncpj7qief0a&s=09. DARTH’s official message board is darth383-000apy.medium.com.

DARTH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DARTH (DAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DARTH has a current supply of 3,250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DARTH is 0.22479159 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://darth.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DARTH directly using US dollars.

