Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) COO Sells $552,215.88 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $552,215.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,927.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adam Blitzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, Adam Blitzer sold 7,139 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $532,783.57.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71.

Datadog Stock Down 2.7 %

DDOG stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.31. 3,833,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,852,455. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,609.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.45 and a 1 year high of $186.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Datadog from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 245.4% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219,544 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at $428,470,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 218.3% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,748 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at $204,001,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at $204,865,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

