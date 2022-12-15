Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Sells $530,647.16 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,863 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $530,647.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 142,389 shares in the company, valued at $11,009,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, December 2nd, Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $214,411.99.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $80.48 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.45 and a twelve month high of $186.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1,609.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.94.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DDOG. Oppenheimer upgraded Datadog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,193,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

