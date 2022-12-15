Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC cut its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 294.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $625,105.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,763,761.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,763,761.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,150,006 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,605 and sold 200,618 shares valued at $15,184,567. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Datadog Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Datadog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

DDOG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.49. The company had a trading volume of 36,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,856,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,609.60 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.94 and a 200 day moving average of $91.94. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.45 and a fifty-two week high of $186.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

