DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,822 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 1.0% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.21% of Sherwin-Williams worth $111,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,295,301,000 after buying an additional 5,499,972 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $549,574,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,022,000 after buying an additional 1,859,981 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,906,000 after buying an additional 1,422,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,159,706,000 after buying an additional 502,212 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.32.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 2.1 %

SHW traded down $5.20 on Thursday, hitting $243.48. The company had a trading volume of 14,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,418. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.23. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

