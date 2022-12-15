DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 6,524 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Norfolk Southern worth $86,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $30,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $6.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $252.16. The company had a trading volume of 23,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,421. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. Cowen reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

