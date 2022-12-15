DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $44.90 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,982 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $44,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.42. 41,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,799. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.29. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

