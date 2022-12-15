DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 8,851 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 547,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,851 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 1.2% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $141,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 330.4% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Benchmark lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.15.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR traded down $5.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $268.45. 28,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,644. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

