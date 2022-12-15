Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.17.
DAWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.5 %
NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $21.61 on Thursday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $28.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 60.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 38,681 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 469.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,955 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,012,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,094,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,962,000 after acquiring an additional 53,569 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
