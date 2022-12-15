Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

DAWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $21.61 on Thursday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $28.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.50.

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 613,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $11,382,335.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,464,301 shares in the company, valued at $157,012,783.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $200,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,103,240.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 613,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $11,382,335.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,464,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,012,783.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,053,483 shares of company stock worth $20,384,648. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 60.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 38,681 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 469.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,955 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,012,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,094,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,962,000 after acquiring an additional 53,569 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

