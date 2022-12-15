De Burgreen Maria Cervantes Sells 2,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 2,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $18,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,891 shares in the company, valued at $258,270.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.82. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

KTOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,666,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,773,000 after acquiring an additional 237,758 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 40,585 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,930,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 492,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

