DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Reaches Market Cap of $4.75 Million

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $4.75 million and approximately $633,702.12 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 52.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

