DeepOnion Price Tops $0.0509 on Major Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 15th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $261.35 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0509 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00123050 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00229015 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005717 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00054783 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00040210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000327 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000047 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,780,202 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.