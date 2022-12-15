DeepOnion Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 15th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0498 or 0.00000286 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.13 million and $262.27 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00126233 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00223682 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00054795 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00040298 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000327 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000756 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,780,311 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

