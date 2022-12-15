DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the November 15th total of 106,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 477.0 days.
DeNA Price Performance
Shares of DeNA stock remained flat at $13.03 during trading on Thursday. DeNA has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.44.
About DeNA
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DeNA (DNACF)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for DeNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.