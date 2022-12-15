DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the November 15th total of 106,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 477.0 days.

DeNA Price Performance

Shares of DeNA stock remained flat at $13.03 during trading on Thursday. DeNA has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.44.

About DeNA

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates through Game Business, Sports Business, Live Streaming Business, Healthcare Business, and New Businesses and Others segments. It operates Mobage, an entertainment platform; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account; Pococha, a social live streaming community; and IRIAM, an app which allows to livestream as an anime character.

