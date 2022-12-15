Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 18.70% from the stock’s current price.

DEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Roth Capital upgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Denbury has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

Shares of DEN opened at $89.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.73. Denbury has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $104.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $439.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.14 million. Denbury had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 26.43%. Research analysts forecast that Denbury will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Denbury by 31.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Denbury during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Denbury by 9.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

