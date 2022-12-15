Deterra Royalties Limited (OTCMKTS:DETRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Deterra Royalties Limited (OTCMKTS:DETRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 317,900 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the November 15th total of 414,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 144.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Deterra Royalties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Deterra Royalties Stock Performance

DETRF traded up 0.12 on Thursday, reaching 3.29. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,671. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 2.92. Deterra Royalties has a twelve month low of 2.50 and a twelve month high of 3.83.

Deterra Royalties Company Profile

Deterra Royalties Limited operates as a royalty investment company in Australia. It is also involved in the management and growth of a portfolio of royalty assets across bulk commodities, base, and battery metals. The company holds interest in a portfolio of six royalties over the Mining Area C, Yoongarillup/Yalyalup, Eneabba, Wonnerup, and St Ives.

