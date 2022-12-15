Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $51.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their previous target price of $69.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Baxter International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Baxter International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Baxter International from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded Baxter International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of BAX stock opened at $52.30 on Thursday. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $49.83 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter worth $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 500.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Motco grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 73.1% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Further Reading

