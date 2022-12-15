Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $51.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their previous target price of $69.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.49% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Baxter International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Baxter International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Baxter International from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded Baxter International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.
Baxter International Stock Performance
Shares of BAX stock opened at $52.30 on Thursday. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $49.83 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter worth $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 500.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Motco grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 73.1% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baxter International (BAX)
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.