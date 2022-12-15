Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 96.7% from the November 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Several brokerages have weighed in on DBOEY. Barclays dropped their price objective on Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($184.21) to €170.00 ($178.95) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deutsche Börse from €198.00 ($208.42) to €202.00 ($212.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Deutsche Börse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Deutsche Börse from €200.00 ($210.53) to €210.00 ($221.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.86.
DBOEY traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 60,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,810. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69.
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
