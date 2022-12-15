Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 96.7% from the November 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DBOEY. Barclays dropped their price objective on Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($184.21) to €170.00 ($178.95) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deutsche Börse from €198.00 ($208.42) to €202.00 ($212.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Deutsche Börse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Deutsche Börse from €200.00 ($210.53) to €210.00 ($221.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.86.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse Trading Up 0.9 %

DBOEY traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 60,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,810. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Börse will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.