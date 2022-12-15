Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €198.00 ($208.42) to €202.00 ($212.63) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Deutsche Börse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($184.21) to €170.00 ($178.95) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deutsche Börse to €197.70 ($208.11) in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $185.86.

Deutsche Börse Stock Performance

Shares of DBOEY stock opened at $17.99 on Monday. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.77. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 27.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

