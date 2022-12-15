Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €198.00 ($208.42) to €202.00 ($212.63) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Deutsche Börse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($184.21) to €170.00 ($178.95) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deutsche Börse to €197.70 ($208.11) in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $185.86.
Deutsche Börse Stock Performance
Shares of DBOEY stock opened at $17.99 on Monday. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.77. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
